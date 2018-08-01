By Michael Spencer

DENVER (CBS4) – Day five is in the books and the Broncos will take Thursday off after two practices in full pads.

“It’s great timing. It’s been five hard days, especially the last two days in full pads,” said Vance Joseph after practice.

Safety Su’a Cravens sat out Wednesday’s practice with a sore knee. Joseph didn’t seem too concerned about the long-term effects of Cravens’ injury.

The Broncos offense had to do 50 push-ups before leaving the practice field after the defense won the final drill of the day.

“No one I sever trying to do extra conditioning,” joked defensive lineman Shelby Harris after practice. Several defensive players were seen talking a little trash to the offense as they served their punishment. “You got to let them know you just whooped ‘em,” said Harris.

Several players said they’ll spend their off day getting treatment, catching up on TV shows, and playing video games.

The Broncos will return to the practice field on Friday at 9:30 a.m. That practice is open to the public.

