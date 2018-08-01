  • CBS4On Air

Denver Broncos, Training Camp

By Michael Spencer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Wednesday was day five of Broncos training camp. The team is once again in full pads.

WR Corey Brown (concussion protocol), WR Kenny Bell (hamstring), LB Josey Jewell (hamstring), Jeff Heuerman (knee) all missed practice again on Wednesday.

Safety Su’a Cravens and CB Tramaine Brock also missed practice.

The Broncos will have Thursday off. It will be their first off day of training camp.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.

