RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Emergency officials say residents in Seven Lakes Lodge and neighboring cabins are now on pre-evacuation status because of the Cabin Lake Fire.

The fire is burning in Rio Blanco County east of Meeker. It’s burned 480 acres down to the base of Burro Mountain.

Crews say they expect thunderstorms and gusty winds Wednesday with more of a chance for storms on Thursday.

