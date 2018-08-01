  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:bears, Colorado Parks And Wildlife, Conifer, JeffCo Sheriff, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Local TV
(credit: Jefferson County)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Another case of a bear stuck inside a vehicle in Colorado’s mountains has wildlife officials warning drivers to lock their doors and empty all food containers.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on Twitter of a bear stuck inside a vehicle in Conifer near Pleasant Park/High Grade on Monday.

Deputies were able to open the driver’s side door with a cable and the bear ran away. But the animal left behind a big mess!

bear copy Gum, Mints, Wrappers, Soda Attract Bears To Unlocked Vehicles

(credit: Jefferson County)

The bear had trashed the inside of the vehicle.

car copy Gum, Mints, Wrappers, Soda Attract Bears To Unlocked Vehicles

(credit: Jefferson County)

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says that Hyperphagia, the snackiest time of year for bears, is approaching.

car2 copy Gum, Mints, Wrappers, Soda Attract Bears To Unlocked Vehicles

(credit: Jefferson County)

That means bears will sniff out and try to eat anything, even food wrappers, gum, mints and half-finished soda bottles.

jeffco conifer bear5 best copy Gum, Mints, Wrappers, Soda Attract Bears To Unlocked Vehicles

(credit: Jefferson County)

Bears are smart enough to open car doors but typically get stuck inside and destroy the vehicle while trying to figure a way out.

jeffco conifer bear2 copy Gum, Mints, Wrappers, Soda Attract Bears To Unlocked Vehicles

(credit: Jefferson County)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s