AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The Aurora police officer who shot and killed a homeowner who had shot and killed a naked intruder had been involved with a deadly officer-involved shooting in June.

The attorney representing the family of 73-year-old Richard “Gary” Black says there was a party in the neighborhood and a naked man kicked in the door of Black’s home early Monday morning. The intruder then grabbed an 11-year-old child trying to strangle and drown him, the attorney said.

He says Black got up and was struck in the head with a vase, but managed to get a handgun.

Black then shot the intruder twice in the chest killing him. Rathod says Black’s wife, Jeanette, called police with a description of her husband.

Richard "Gary" Black

Aurora Police say they heard gunfire upon arrival and saw a man with a gun in his hand and fired killing the homeowner.

Police are releasing little about the incident except the basics. Late Tuesday night, they confirmed the officer who shot Black was involved in another deadly shooting in late June. It is unclear how long he was placed on administrative leave or when he returned to regular duty.

(credit: Black family)

Black was a Vietnam war veteran and a winner of the Bronze Star. He is a retired IRS agent and described by neighbors as a family man.

