By Britt Moreno

DENVER (CBS4) – Two thousand yogis get on their mats for sunrise yoga at Red Rocks over the summertime. CBS4’s Morning Britt Moreno was asked to emcee the event once again this past weekend.

She took the stage for Core Power’s Sixth Annual Yoga on The Rocks to welcome everyone.

No matter one’s skill level, everyone is welcomed into this community. Tickets to this iconic Colorado event tend to sell out fast. This year $1 of every ticket goes to Yoga Foster. This is a nonprofit that works to educate teachers on how to bring yoga and mindfulness to underprivileged s children in schools.

LINKS: yogafoster.org | corepoweryoga.com

