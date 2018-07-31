BREAKING NEWSInvestigators: Deadly Fire Intentionally Set
WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– The deadly fire that claimed two lives and destroyed dozens of apartments in Westminster was intentionally set. Now it’s being investigated as a homicide and arson.

The Westbury Apartment Complex with 69 units located at 1585 West 115th Avenue in Westminster caught fire just after 2 a.m. July 22.

westminster apartment fire 1

The coroner’s office said Lea Hamel, 41, from Venice, Florida and Margaret Kelly, 58, of Westminster died due to “fire related injuries.” Fourteen other people were hurt, some of them critically.

westbury apartment fire from bvargas94 on twitter

Residents of the burning building scrambled to get out, some even jumped from second and third story windows to escape. Neighbors from adjacent building rushed to help.

westminster apartment fire 10pkg transfer frame 1089

“This has been a collaborative effort,” said NRT Team Leader Dixon Robin. “ATF appreciates the hard work and professionalism of the Westminster Police and Fire Departments in processing this complex fire scene and conducting the subsequent follow-up investigation.”

westbury apartment fire from westy fire

Officials say 140 people were forced out of their homes by the fire.

Additional Information from Westminster Police:

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Westminster Police Department at 303.658.4360.

As of Noon today, the property will be released to management at Westbury Apartments. All residents with concerns or questions about retrieving personal items should contact property management at 303.452.0032. The Westminster Police Department will no longer be responsible for the property.

