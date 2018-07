DENVER (CBS4)– A United Express flight had a rough landing at Denver International Airport on Tuesday morning.

A blown tire could be seen on the plane on the runway after it landed about 7:30 a.m. The United Express flight 4756 was operated by Trans State Airlines, a regional carrier.

All 50 passengers and three crew members deplaned on the runway. No one was injured.

It is unclear what instigated the rough landing or whether the tire was blown during landing.