Filed Under:Johnny Dewayne Harris, Littleton Police Department, Local TV, Platte River Trail, Sex Offender

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – A man accused of attacking a woman on a trail in Littleton now faces charges of kidnapping, sexual assault and strangulation.

vanessa kinsey Suspect Faces Numerous Charges After Platte River Trail Attack

(credit: Facebook)

Vanessa, 29, shared her story with CBS4 on Thursday saying she fought the man off after he dragged her off the Platte River Trail. She was choked, tied up and her clothing was taken off.

vanessa kinsey 2 Suspect Faces Numerous Charges After Platte River Trail Attack

(credit: Facebook)

“I fought like hell and screamed my brains out, even my sweet dog tried to fight him and bite him as much as she could,” Vanessa wrote.

She escaped when her attacker was looking for his glasses. A man on a bike chased the suspect down and restrained him until police arrived.

johnny dewayne harris Suspect Faces Numerous Charges After Platte River Trail Attack

Johnny Dewayne Harris (credit: CBS)

Johnny Dewayne Harris appeared in court on Tuesday. He is a registered sex offender who faces 10 other charges involved in the attack.

“I am lucky to be alive, so please have a plan in place to protect yourself from whatever may be out there,” wrote Vanessa.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s