LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – A man accused of attacking a woman on a trail in Littleton now faces charges of kidnapping, sexual assault and strangulation.

Vanessa, 29, shared her story with CBS4 on Thursday saying she fought the man off after he dragged her off the Platte River Trail. She was choked, tied up and her clothing was taken off.

“I fought like hell and screamed my brains out, even my sweet dog tried to fight him and bite him as much as she could,” Vanessa wrote.

She escaped when her attacker was looking for his glasses. A man on a bike chased the suspect down and restrained him until police arrived.

Johnny Dewayne Harris appeared in court on Tuesday. He is a registered sex offender who faces 10 other charges involved in the attack.

“I am lucky to be alive, so please have a plan in place to protect yourself from whatever may be out there,” wrote Vanessa.