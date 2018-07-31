AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A Wish for Wheels truck which was stolen in Aurora has been found, according to the nonprofit’s founder.

Brad Appel posted the good news on his Facebook page.

“Sadly, we are missing our two tents, bikes, big wheels, etc. and there is damage to the truck, wrap on outside, etc.,” he said.

On Monday, CBS4 reported the truck was stolen from a Discount Tire parking lot where it was waiting to be serviced.