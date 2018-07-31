  • CBS4On Air

(credit: Brad Appel)

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A Wish for Wheels truck which was stolen in Aurora has been found, according to the nonprofit’s founder.

wish for wheels truck1 Stolen Wish For Wheels Truck Found; Some Equipment Missing

(credit: Brad Appel)

Brad Appel posted the good news on his Facebook page.

“Sadly, we are missing our two tents, bikes, big wheels, etc. and there is damage to the truck, wrap on outside, etc.,” he said.

wish for wheels truck2 Stolen Wish For Wheels Truck Found; Some Equipment Missing

(credit: Brad Appel)

On Monday, CBS4 reported the truck was stolen from a Discount Tire parking lot where it was waiting to be serviced.

wish for wheels truck 5pkg transfer frame 790 Stolen Wish For Wheels Truck Found; Some Equipment Missing

(credit: CBS)

The small box truck was donated and contained tools and marketing material for events.

Since 2005, Wish for Wheels has given away more than 30,000 bikes to children in low income neighborhoods.

