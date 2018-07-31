DENVER (CBS4) — The search is on for a dog that disappeared in Denver during her owner’s fifth deployment to Iraq.

Herman Haynie, who is stationed at Fort Carson, was deployed in May. He found a foster family to care for his two dogs, Lola and Apollo, through a group called PACT For Animals that specializes in helping service members.

PACT helped place Haynie’s dogs with David Powell in northwest Denver. But about a month into Haynie’s deployment, Lola managed to escape from Powell’s backyard. She was last seen on June 19.

Powell launched an exhaustive search for the tiny gray schnauzer — and even hired lost pet professionals to use tracking dogs to try to find her. The dogs lost Lola’s scent near Chaffee Park, at 50th and Zuni.

Powell has posted Lola’s photo and information on websites including Nextdoor, Craigslist, Find Fido, PawBoost and more, and put up posters throughout the neighborhood and at local vet clinics and grooming facilities.

Lola was wearing a pink collar with identification tags and has a microchip — but no one has called the phone number and she hasn’t turned up at any local shelters.

Lola is just over a year old and weighs about 10 pounds. Powell says she’s very friendly.

Powell and Haynie are offering a $1,000 reward for Lola’s return.

If you have any information, you are asking to please call (303) 919-3245 or email 5059235@pawboost-mail.com.