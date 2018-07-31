DENVER (CBS4) – It’s been six weeks since Lola was last seen, but one Denver man isn’t giving up hope the dog will be returned.

“She’s a small Miniature Grey Schnauzer. She’s really cuddly and playful – just a sweetheart,” said David Powell who is looking after the dog.

Powell signed up for PACT for Animals and started caring for a soldier’s two dogs while he is deployed. On June 19, Lola ran away.

“I always let them run in and out of the house even when I’m in the house just so they could play as needed. I found Apollo just on the other side of the fence, but Lola was gone,” Powell said.

Since then he’s done everything he can to try and find the dog. He’s spread information online and searches animal shelter sites daily. He has put up three rounds of fliers around his neighborhood near Interstate 70 and Pecos, and even hired pet detectives which traced Lola’s scent to Chaffee Park at 50th and Zuni.

“Her scent all the sudden disappeared. That usually means somebody picked her up and put her in their car,” Powell said.

A $1,000 reward is now being offered, half from the service member who is overseas and half coming from Powell.

“I feel like I failed him,” Powell said. “He’s over in Iraq on his 5th tour of duty, and he’s trusted his pets to me. I don’t feel like this is something I can stop on.”

LINK: PawBoost Flyer For Lola