AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Parts of the new Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora are up and running.

The facility, which includes cutting edge technology, opened earlier this month. The outpatient services from the Denver Veterans Hospital are now being moved to the new facility.

On Saturday, the remaining inpatient veterans will be moved and the emergency department will open.

The new center was wildly over budget and many years overdue.

Timeline Of Events & Delays: New VA Hospital In Aurora