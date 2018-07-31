  • CBS4On Air

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Parts of the new Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora are up and running.

va ribbon cutting 5pkg transfer frame 142 Some Services Now Open At New Aurora VA Center

The facility, which includes cutting edge technology, opened earlier this month. The outpatient services from the Denver Veterans Hospital are now being moved to the new facility.

va ribbon cutting 5pkg transfer frame 1220 Some Services Now Open At New Aurora VA Center

On Saturday, the remaining inpatient veterans will be moved and the emergency department will open.

The new center was wildly over budget and many years overdue.

