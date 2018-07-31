MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Emergency responders in Mesa County say a small plane went down into the colorado River near the Colorado-Utah state line.

The sheriff’s office and the Lower Valley Fire District are responding. Details are limited, but the pilot survived, according to the sheriff’s office. The pilot was the only person on board and was helped by a rafter who saw the wreckage.

Officials say the pilot, a 59-year-old man, was conscious and breathing, but had some injuries.

#HappeningNow We are responding to a report of a small plane crash in the Colorado River near the Colorado Utah boarder. Preliminary reports indicate the 59-year-old solo pilot is conscious and breathing but does have some injuries. See our Facebook page for more details. pic.twitter.com/EQLwXtQj3b — Mesa County Sheriff (@SheriffMesaColo) July 31, 2018

Law enforcement officials tell KREX in Grand Junction a rescue boat is being sent to Westwater, Utah to get to the downed plane.

The plane is believed to be a Kitfox aircraft and is reportedly partially submerged in the river.