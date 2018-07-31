DILLON, Colo. (CBS4) – Loveland Ski Area announced the name of its new high-speed lift.

In June, the ski area asked the public to weigh in on choosing a name. On Tuesday, officials say they went with “Chet’s Dream” in honor of Chet Upham.

Upham is well-known for his love and dedication to the ski area.

The ski area said in a news release:

“Chet became a partner in Loveland Ski Tow Company in 1956 and immediately convinced the other partners it was time to install what would be Loveland’s first chairlift and only the third such lift in Colorado, Lift 1. While a major force in the formative years from 1956, it was when Chet bought out the other partners in 1972 that the true potential for Loveland was realized. From that day forward, the Upham Family has owned and operated Loveland Ski Area.”

It’s official! With great pride and joy, the Upham Family and Loveland employees dedicate CHET’S DREAM in memory of longtime owner, visionary, and ski area pioneer Chester R. (Chet) Upham, Jr. (May 19, 1925 – January 24, 2008).https://t.co/sMnbLROxVg pic.twitter.com/thBvgk2mQk — Loveland Ski Area (@LovelandSkiArea) July 31, 2018

The old lift has been removed and crews are currently digging holes for the new towers.

The name was picked from 3,000 entries.