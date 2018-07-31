By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – After a much cooler than usual day on Monday, temperatures climb closer to normal on Tuesday. Highs along the Front Range will be in the mid 80s under sunny skies.

Dry air all across Colorado virtually guarantees dry weather from the Western Slope to the Eastern Plains. In many areas it will be difficult to find a cloud.

Some changes start to occur on Wednesday as moisture gradually starts returning to Colorado. The high country has a 30% chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon while Denver and the Front Range should remain dry under increasing clouds.

Temperatures will return to the 90s in the metro area on Thursday for the first time in about a week and a half. We’ll then stay in the 90s for at least a week with small occasional chances for thunderstorms – the first chance on Friday.

