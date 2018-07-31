LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Israel Salas is being called a hero after he pulled a woman to safety from a sinking car. The woman was trapped in the back seat as the car sank into reservoir in Longmont.

“I’m not even a good swimmer, it’s a first for pretty much everything,” he said. “As I got into the water and as I got closer, I could see a person in the back of the car freaking out.”

Salas was on his way to his landscaping job on Friday when someone told him a car ran into Union Reservoir.

“I wasn’t sure how deep the water was, a lot of things went through my mind,” he said. “If we’re capable of helping one another we should be able to,” he said.

Witnesses said he didn’t hesitate to jump in when he saw the woman in the back of the car. He managed to open the door and get her out.

The water was over both their heads, but he was able to carry her and swim them both to safety. There wasn’t anyone else on scene that could swim at the time.

“There’s that, I mean God is great, I guess,” said Salas.

He estimates it took him eight minutes to get into the water, reach the car, carry the woman, and then get them both back to shore.

“A lot of people are saying ‘You’re a hero,’ but I think anyone would have done it. I was just there at the right time,” Salas said.

As soon as he was sure the woman was safe with first responders, he had to drive off to his first job of the day. But the family of the woman reached out to him later over the weekend to share their gratitude for what he did.

“Everybody can be a hero, I guess. Everyone can help one another.”