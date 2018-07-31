HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters rescued two cats from a burning home after the family escaped.

Smoke was pouring from the home on Northridge Road near South Homestead Street in Highlands Ranch about 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Smoke alarms woke the family of three while they were sleeping. They were able to escape unharmed.

Firefighters from the Littleton Fire Department pulled two cats out of the home and used pet oxygen masks to revive the cats. They were taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment.