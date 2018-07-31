BREAKING NEWSInvestigators: Deadly Fire Intentionally Set
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters rescued two cats from a burning home after the family escaped.

Smoke was pouring from the home on Northridge Road near South Homestead Street in Highlands Ranch about 2 a.m. Tuesday.

highlands ranch fire copy Firefighters Rescue 2 Cats After Family Escapes Burning Home

(credit: Littleton Fire Dept.)

Smoke alarms woke the family of three while they were sleeping. They were able to escape unharmed.

highlands ranch fire2 copy Firefighters Rescue 2 Cats After Family Escapes Burning Home

(credit: Littleton Fire Dept.)

Firefighters from the Littleton Fire Department pulled two cats out of the home and used pet oxygen masks to revive the cats. They were taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment.

highlands ranch fire5 copy Firefighters Rescue 2 Cats After Family Escapes Burning Home

(credit: Littleton Fire Dept.)

highlands ranch fire6 copy Firefighters Rescue 2 Cats After Family Escapes Burning Home

(credit: Littleton Fire Dept.)

highlands ranch fire7 copy Firefighters Rescue 2 Cats After Family Escapes Burning Home

(credit: Littleton Fire Dept.)

