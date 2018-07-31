By Rick Sallinger

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The attorney for a homeowner shot to death at his own home by Aurora police early Monday morning says the officers should have known they were firing at the wrong man.

Siddhartha Rathod is representing the family of 73-year-old Richard “Gary” Black. The attorney says there was a party in the neighborhood and a naked man kicked in the door of Black’s home. The intruder then grabbed an 11-year-old child trying to strangle and drown him, the attorney said.

He says Black got up and was struck in the head with a vase, but managed to get a handgun.

Black then shot the intruder twice in the chest killing him. Rathod says Black’s wife, Jeanette, called police and described what her husband was wearing. She was outside when officers arrived and again gave a description of her husband.

Aurora Police say they heard gunfire upon arrival and saw a man with a gun in his hand and fired killing the homeowner.

Rathod says two other individuals entered the home with the intruder.

Neighbors like Susan Askoul were friends with the Black family.

“Gary was protecting his family and that intruder was in there I understand. Police have nano seconds to respond to anything that transpires,” Askoul told CBS4 investigator Rick Sallinger.

Police are releasing little about the incident except the basics.

“Officers arrived on scene and heard gunfire a short time later confronted a male who was armed with a firearm,” said Officer Kenneth Forrest. Later on Monday they revealed the victim was the homeowner.

The crime scene investigation involved personal protective suits. A representative of the victim’s family was on hand.

Several neighbors say people from a nearby home may have known the man identified as an intruder. A car was towed away from in front of that home shortly after the shooting.

Steve Ponikiski heard the commotion and came out.

“The gunshots from the intruder versus the police officer were so quick the officer might have made the right choice in his situation,” he said.

Police emphasize this investigation will take time, and they are examining from all angles.

Black was a Vietnam war veteran and a winner of the Bronze Star. He is a retired IRS agent and described by neighbors as a family man.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.