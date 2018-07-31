Evacuations Ordered Near Cache Creek Fire

Filed Under:Cache Creek Fire, Colorado Wildfire, Local TV, Rifle, Wildfire

RIFLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Four structures on Battlement Creek Reservoir Road have been evacuated near Rifle because of the Cache Creek Fire.

An aerial view of the Cache Creek Fire on July 30. (credit: InciWeb)

It has burned 400 acres after flaring up on Saturday night. It’s not clear what caused the fire.

(credit: CBS)

Officials say the fire is active and growing to the west. Smoke can been seen from the Interstate 70 corridor in Rifle, Parachute and Rulison.

