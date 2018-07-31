Evacuations Ordered Near Cache Creek Fire

RIFLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Four structures on Battlement Creek Reservoir Road have been evacuated near Rifle because of the Cache Creek Fire.

It has burned 400 acres after flaring up on Saturday night. It’s not clear what caused the fire.

Officials say the fire is active and growing to the west. Smoke can been seen from the Interstate 70 corridor in Rifle, Parachute and Rulison.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.