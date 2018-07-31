BREAKING NEWSInvestigators: Deadly Fire Intentionally Set
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Ramon Medrano-Corral, Repeat DUI Offender, Vehicular Assault
Ramon Medrano-Corral (credit: Denver DA)

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver man charged with his 11th DUI pleaded guilty and was immediately sentenced to prison.

Ramon Medrano-Corral, 57, pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular assault DUI and to four counts of habitual criminal in Denver District Court on Monday.

A judge immediately sentenced him to 24 years in prison.

z 38 copy copy Man Pleads Guilty To 11th DUI, Sentenced To Prison

Ramon Medrano-Corral (credit: Denver DA)

Medrano-Corral was driving drunk near 48th Avenue and Inca Street when he crashed head on into another car on Christmas night 2015.

The charges allege he was driving drunk near 48th Avenue and Inca Street when he crashed head on into another car, seriously injuring two people.

He had 10 prior DUIs in various jurisdictions dating back more than three decades

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s