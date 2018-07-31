DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver man charged with his 11th DUI pleaded guilty and was immediately sentenced to prison.

Ramon Medrano-Corral, 57, pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular assault DUI and to four counts of habitual criminal in Denver District Court on Monday.

A judge immediately sentenced him to 24 years in prison.

Medrano-Corral was driving drunk near 48th Avenue and Inca Street when he crashed head on into another car on Christmas night 2015.

He had 10 prior DUIs in various jurisdictions dating back more than three decades