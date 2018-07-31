DENVER (HOODLINE) Craving cheesesteaks? You’re in luck: Denver Ted’s is back in a new location at 2020 Lawrence Street.

The much-anticipated reopening has been a long time coming. According to the Denver Post, when the restaurant closed its Capitol Hill location in May 2017, the plan was to have another location up and running in July of the same year. That didn’t happen.

Now open at its new space in LoDo, it’s serving up regular, pepper, mushroom, pizza and jalapeño cheesesteaks along with the more creative creations on the specialty cheesesteak menu. Try the Elway, a nod to the Broncos’ Super Bowl-winning quarterback, that includes lettuce, mayo, Cheez Whiz and oil and vinegar; or the Chauncey (Billups), named for the former Nuggets point guard, which includes peppers, mushrooms and provolone. See the full menu here.

Denver Ted’s has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp.

Lazer P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 21, wrote, “One of my absolute favorite spots. Ted’s is the authentic real deal when it comes to cheesesteaks. So happy they’re back and the new location is great.”

Yelper Brandon A. added, “Was so hyped to hear they were serving Denver Ted’s again! The new place is more modern and bigger, and I was happy to see that they still had the Sorry game tables like the old location.”

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Denver Ted’s is open from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. daily.

