By Michael Spencer

The “Voice of the Broncos” Dave Logan joined CBS4 Sports Anchor Michael Spencer at the ViewHouse Centennial for Xfinity Monday Live this week.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – In the first three days of training camp, the big story for the Broncos is the play of new quarterback Case Keenum, according to Dave Logan.

“I’ve seen a guy that’s really comfortable in his own skin,” said Logan. “I like what I’ve seen. Very calm demeanor and very competitive, which I like.”

Keenum has drawn high praise from his Broncos teammates, and Logan thinks he will have a big impact on the Broncos wide receivers. The past two seasons the Broncos have held a quarterback competition during training camp and Logan thinks it will be beneficial to have a solidified starter at that spot.

“As a former wide receiver, you want to get a lot of work with your guy,” said Logan.

“I thought the position that (the QB competition) maybe affected the most, aside from the quarterback spot, was wide receiver. You don’t get enough reps with the guy that’s going to be throwing you the ball in the game. It’s good that these receivers, the vets and the young ones know exactly who the quarterback is going to be.”

The Broncos will continue training camp on Tuesday and Wednesday and then will have their first day off on Thursday.

