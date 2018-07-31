BREAKING NEWSInvestigators: Deadly Fire Intentionally Set
TRINIDAD, Colo. (CBS4)– The star of “Dirty Harry” and “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly” took some time off from shooting his current movie to enjoy a meal at a Colorado bar and grill.

Clint Eastwood and his crew from “The Mule” joined the staff at Brix Sports Bar and Grill in Trinidad.

He also took some time to meet fans and sign autographs.

The 50-member crew is filming the project in New Mexico. Eastwood is directing the film.

Brix posted on their Facebook page, “We Got a call from Warner Brothers studio and asked if we could help them out with a dinner for 50 it would include Clint Eastwood. We put this all together within 10 hours. Great staff. A true legend at Brix!”

