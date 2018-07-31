  • CBS4On Air

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado Springs zoo says it decided to euthanize its 8-week-old giraffe after veterinarians determined that her dislocated hip, infected leg and other health complications would severely impact her quality of life.

Surgeons at Colorado State University’s vet school found an abscess in Penny’s abdomen. They also believe she had an infection in three of her legs.

They say those two conditions caused Penny’s hip to be dislocated.

Officials chose to euthanize her Monday night.

Penny was born about eight weeks ago at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs.

She was the 200th giraffe calf born at the zoo.

The zoo is planning a memorial service for Penny.

It says the giraffe building will be closed for two days out of respect for the zookeepers.

