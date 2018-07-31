BREAKING NEWSInvestigators: Deadly Fire Intentionally Set
Filed Under:Denver Broncos, Training Camp

By Romi Bean

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos practice in full pads today for the first time in training camp.

sled 20 copy CBS4 Broncos Notebook: July 31, 2018

(credit: CBS)

Players have been looking forward to their first full contact day, for many of them, this is when the football really begins.

lynch pass lacosse 53 copy CBS4 Broncos Notebook: July 31, 2018

(credit: CBS)

Garett Bolles and Brandon Marshall left yesterday’s practice with injuries. Both are back on the field today and are cleared to practice.

bolles preprax stretch 14 copy CBS4 Broncos Notebook: July 31, 2018

(credit: CBS)

Not practicing today is WR Kenny Bell, WR Corey Brown, LB Josey Jewell, CB Marcus Rios, TE Jeff Heuerman, and CB Trumaine Brock.

wide prax 32 copy CBS4 Broncos Notebook: July 31, 2018

(credit: CBS)

booker slash drill 58 copy CBS4 Broncos Notebook: July 31, 2018

(credit: CBS)

Romi Bean is a sports anchor and reporter at CBS4. Connect with Romi on Twitter @Romi_Bean.

