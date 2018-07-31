By Romi Bean

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos practice in full pads today for the first time in training camp.

Players have been looking forward to their first full contact day, for many of them, this is when the football really begins.

Garett Bolles and Brandon Marshall left yesterday’s practice with injuries. Both are back on the field today and are cleared to practice.

Not practicing today is WR Kenny Bell, WR Corey Brown, LB Josey Jewell, CB Marcus Rios, TE Jeff Heuerman, and CB Trumaine Brock.

