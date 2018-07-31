  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Brandon Marshall, Denver Broncos, Derek Wolfe, Training Camp

By Michael Spencer

DENVER (CBS4) – The Broncos wrapped up the first full day in pads earlier on Tuesday at team headquarters.

gettyimages 1008562948 CBS4 Broncos Notebook: First Day With Full Pads; Locker Room Rearranged

ENGLEWOOD, CO – JULY 31: Defensive end Derek Wolfe #95 of the Denver Broncos is checked out on the field during the first practice in pads on day 4 of Denver Broncos training camp at the UCHealth Training Center July 31, 2018 in Englewood, Colorado. (Photo by Joe Amon/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Derek Wolfe left practice during one of the team sessions with what Vance Joseph called a “little small stinger,” but returned to practice and to contract drills.

paxton lynch CBS4 Broncos Notebook: First Day With Full Pads; Locker Room Rearranged

(credit: CBS)

Linebacker Brandon Marshall was at practice, but did not participate in contract drills. The plan is for him to return to contact drills Wednesday.

PHOTO GALLERY: 2018 Broncos Training Camp, Day 4

Several of the players talked about the rearranged locker room situation which has defensive players with lockers next to offensive players. Traditionally the locker room has been divided in half with the offense on one side and the defense on another.

broncos CBS4 Broncos Notebook: First Day With Full Pads; Locker Room Rearranged

(credit: CBS)

“Last year it was kind of more like cliques,” said Leary. “This year everybody is mixed in. I think it’s a good thing. If you’re mixed in with just random guys on the team, you get to know your teammates better and that also makes you player harder for them because you actually have a relationship with that guy.”

The Broncos will again be in full pads on Wednesday.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.

