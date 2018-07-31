By Michael Spencer

DENVER (CBS4) – The Broncos wrapped up the first full day in pads earlier on Tuesday at team headquarters.

Derek Wolfe left practice during one of the team sessions with what Vance Joseph called a “little small stinger,” but returned to practice and to contract drills.

Linebacker Brandon Marshall was at practice, but did not participate in contract drills. The plan is for him to return to contact drills Wednesday.

Several of the players talked about the rearranged locker room situation which has defensive players with lockers next to offensive players. Traditionally the locker room has been divided in half with the offense on one side and the defense on another.

“Last year it was kind of more like cliques,” said Leary. “This year everybody is mixed in. I think it’s a good thing. If you’re mixed in with just random guys on the team, you get to know your teammates better and that also makes you player harder for them because you actually have a relationship with that guy.”

The Broncos will again be in full pads on Wednesday.

