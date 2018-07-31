BUFORD, Colo. (CBS4) – Fire officials are concerned the Cabin Lake Fire could threaten homes in the town of Buford, near New Castle.

It already forced the evacuation of Seven Lakes Lodge. No structures have been lost in the fire thus far, which started on Sunday.

The fire is growing to the southeast in dense stands of conifer, away from private property, according to fire officials.

Officials estimate the fire to be more than 400 acres. It is not contained. It’s not clear what caused the fire.

