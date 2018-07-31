By Matt Kroschel

PALISADE, Colo. (CBS4) – When Scott Winans with the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association, Inc. (COPMOBA) put out the call for donations for a backcountry bike trail he had no idea the response they would get.

The member-supported, nonprofit organization of volunteer mountain bikers has a lofty goal: to construct a 32 mile trail from top of the Grand Mesa to the town of Palisade 6,000 feet below. They will call it the Palisade Plunge.

Mountain bike rider Kevin Yackle was in Palisade using some other local trails Tuesday. He says the Plunge would be a game changer for the region.

“Lots of towns are trying to attract the growing mountain biking community, but this would put Palisade and this entire area in a league of their own,” Yackle said.

The concept for the trail has been in the planning stages for a decade, now supporters are very close to beginning actual trail construction.

Founders are raising money for the effort. They had asked for $30,000, but ended up with nearly $60,000 in donations. That will allow them to get matching grant dollars.

