By Matt Kroschel

PALISADE, Colo. (CBS4) – When Scott Winans with the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association, Inc. (COPMOBA) put out the call for donations for a backcountry bike trail he had no idea the response they would get.

(credit: CBS)

The member-supported, nonprofit organization of volunteer mountain bikers has a lofty goal: to construct a 32 mile trail from top of the Grand Mesa to the town of Palisade 6,000 feet below. They will call it the Palisade Plunge.

(credit: CBS)

Mountain bike rider Kevin Yackle was in Palisade using some other local trails Tuesday. He says the Plunge would be a game changer for the region.

“Lots of towns are trying to attract the growing mountain biking community, but this would put Palisade and this entire area in a league of their own,” Yackle said.

(credit: CBS)

The concept for the trail has been in the planning stages for a decade, now supporters are very close to beginning actual trail construction.

Founders are raising money for the effort. They had asked for $30,000, but ended up with nearly $60,000 in donations. That will allow them to get matching grant dollars.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

