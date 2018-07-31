THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire officials are trying to figure out what started an apartment fire in Thornton. Investigators are looking into whether fireworks played a role.

An apartment building at 10211 Ura Lane in Thornton, near 104th and Pecos, went up in flames late Monday night.

When crews arrived, flames were seen shooting from the first floor to the third floor.

One resident told CBS4 that the fire was so hot it melted his weightlifting equipment.

Earlier, police tweeted that three people were in custody. As of Tuesday afternoon, police say no one is in custody in connection to the fire.

Crews responded to a structure fire at 10211 Ura Lane, bldg 9. Upon arrival flames were on the exterior of the first floor and extended to the third. 3 units damaged with all 15 units uninhabitable, Red Cross assisting. 3 transported to local hospital . 3 suspects in custody. pic.twitter.com/xRZ87gGyjZ — Thornton Fire Dept. (@ThorntonFire) July 31, 2018

Three people were rushed to the hospital.

Three units were damaged and all 15 units in Building 9 were uninhabitable.

