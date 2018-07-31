BREAKING NEWSInvestigators: Deadly Fire Intentionally Set
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Apartment Fire, Arson Investigation, Local TV, Thornton, Ura Lane

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire officials are trying to figure out what started an apartment fire in Thornton. Investigators are looking into whether fireworks played a role.

An apartment building at 10211 Ura Lane in Thornton, near 104th and Pecos, went up in flames late Monday night.

thornton fire copy Fireworks Investigated After Apartment Building Goes Up In Flames

(credit: Thornton Fire Dept.)

When crews arrived, flames were seen shooting from the first floor to the third floor.

One resident told CBS4 that the fire was so hot it melted his weightlifting equipment.

Earlier, police tweeted that three people were in custody. As of Tuesday afternoon, police say no one is in custody in connection to the fire.

Three people were rushed to the hospital.

thornton fire pic copy Fireworks Investigated After Apartment Building Goes Up In Flames

(credit: Thornton Fire Dept.)

Three units were damaged and all 15 units in Building 9 were uninhabitable.

The suspects arrested in connection with the fire have not been identified.

thronton fire2 copy Fireworks Investigated After Apartment Building Goes Up In Flames

(credit: Thornton Fire Dept.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s