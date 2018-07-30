JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – It was a perfect Sunday morning for hundreds of yogis to come together at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

CBS4’s Britt Moreno emceed the 6th Annual Yoga On The Rocks event.

Colorado summer scene! Thanks for letting me be your emcee this morning! Good morning from Red Rocks! #colorado #summer #weekendvibes pic.twitter.com/k7za0mbo49 — Britt Moreno (@BrittMorenoTV) July 28, 2018

A portion of ticket sales go toward a nonprofit which provides inner city school teachers the tools to teach yoga to their students.

For more information on this year’s Yoga on the Rocks, go to redrocksyoga.com.

