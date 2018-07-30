  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jefferson County, Local TV, Red Rocks, Yoga on the Rocks

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – It was a perfect Sunday morning for hundreds of yogis to come together at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

yoga on the rocks transfer frame 841 Yoga On The Rocks Offers More Than Peace Of Mind

(credit: CBS)

CBS4’s Britt Moreno emceed the 6th Annual Yoga On The Rocks event.

A portion of ticket sales go toward a nonprofit which provides inner city school teachers the tools to teach yoga to their students.

For more information on this year’s Yoga on the Rocks, go to redrocksyoga.com.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s