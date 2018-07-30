Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – It was a perfect Sunday morning for hundreds of yogis to come together at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.
CBS4’s Britt Moreno emceed the 6th Annual Yoga On The Rocks event.
A portion of ticket sales go toward a nonprofit which provides inner city school teachers the tools to teach yoga to their students.
For more information on this year’s Yoga on the Rocks, go to redrocksyoga.com.
