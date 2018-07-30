By Jamie Leary

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police are looking for the thieves responsible for stealing a truck filled with bikes set aside for children in low-income neighborhoods.

“You’re stealing from children. You’re stealing from kids in your community; why would you do that? It’s just so difficult to wrap my head around,” said Brad Appel, Founder of Wish for Wheels.

Since 2005, Wish for Wheels has given away more than 30,000 bikes to children in low-income neighborhoods.

Sometime on Sunday night, the nonprofits truck was stolen from a Discount Tire store off Tower Road. It was scheduled to get new tires on Monday morning, but it was nowhere to be found.

“It says ‘Wish for Wheels’ all over it, you can’t miss it. If you see this truck out on the streets, call the police please. Let’s get our truck back, please!” pleaded Appel.

The small box truck was donated. Not only will it be pricey to replace, but it also contained tools and marketing material for events.

Wish for Wheels has events every week. Corporate volunteers were all set to refurbish the latest truckload of bikes and distribute them this week.

“This is our main truck. We drive it every day and without it, we’re really kind of dead in the water,” said Appel.

You are asked to call the Aurora Police Department at 303-739-6000 if you have any information. Investigators say they are looking into surveillance video from the tire store as part of the investigation.

Jamie Leary joined the CBS4 team in 2015 and currently works as a reporter for CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. She couldn’t imagine a better place to live and work and will stop at nothing to find the next great story. Jamie loves learning about and hearing from her fellow community members, so connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @JamieALeary.