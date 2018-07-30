Filed Under:Colorado Rockies, Grand Junction, Local TV, Matt Holliday

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado fan-favorite Matt Holliday is coming back to the Centennial State.

The Colorado Rockies announced Sunday they signed Holliday to a Minor League contract with the Grand Junction Rockies.

gettyimages 72045665 Rockies Sign Matt Holliday To Minor League

Matt Holliday #5 of the Colorado Rockies swings at the pitch during the game against the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field in September of 2006 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Holliday, 38, first came to the Colorado Rockies in 1998 straight out of high school in Oklahoma. He would spend the next five seasons which would include Rocktober and the 2007 Postseason and World Series.

Overall, Holliday has tallied 14 seasons with the Rockies, Oakland Athletics, St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees.

