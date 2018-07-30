DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado fan-favorite Matt Holliday is coming back to the Centennial State.

The Colorado Rockies announced Sunday they signed Holliday to a Minor League contract with the Grand Junction Rockies.

Holliday, 38, first came to the Colorado Rockies in 1998 straight out of high school in Oklahoma. He would spend the next five seasons which would include Rocktober and the 2007 Postseason and World Series.

Overall, Holliday has tallied 14 seasons with the Rockies, Oakland Athletics, St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees.