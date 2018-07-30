(CBS4) – Veterinarians have made the difficult decision to euthanize a giraffe from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo that was recently moved to Colorado State University’s vet school for surgery.

Surgeons found an abscess had spread into Penny’s abdomen. They also believe she had an infection in bones in three of her legs.

Those two conditions caused Penny’s hip to be dislocated.

The problems started two months ago when she was born at the zoo and couldn’t stand.

The zoo says the giraffe building will be closed the next two days out of respect for the zookeepers.