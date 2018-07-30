  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    7:00 PMMom
    7:30 PMLife in Pieces
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Central 70 Project, Colorado Department of Transportation, Elyria-Swansea Neighborhood, Globeville Neighborhood, Local TV

DENVER (CBS4) – A large grant is going to help the Globeville and Elyria-Swansea neighborhoods in Denver.

The $2 million grant will help with affordable housing in those areas which are affected by the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Central 70 project.

central 70 noise map frame 1034 Neighborhoods Affected By Central 70 Project Receive $2M Grant

CDOT partnered with other organizations to come up with the grant.

“As part of this effort we also intend to help current homeowners maintain their homes, making essential repairs and preserving their hard earned equity,” said Jeff Martinez, the president of Brothers Redevelopment, Inc.

central 70 noise 6pkg frame 1419 Neighborhoods Affected By Central 70 Project Receive $2M Grant

(credit: CBS)

Part of the project which re-configures Interstate 70 means 56 homes in that area had to be demolished.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s