DENVER (CBS4) – A large grant is going to help the Globeville and Elyria-Swansea neighborhoods in Denver.

The $2 million grant will help with affordable housing in those areas which are affected by the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Central 70 project.

CDOT partnered with other organizations to come up with the grant.

“As part of this effort we also intend to help current homeowners maintain their homes, making essential repairs and preserving their hard earned equity,” said Jeff Martinez, the president of Brothers Redevelopment, Inc.

Part of the project which re-configures Interstate 70 means 56 homes in that area had to be demolished.