LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – A man in Longmont literally jumped in to help a woman whose car sunk in Union Reservoir.

Longmont police say the woman accidentally drove into the water. Israel Salas tells the Boulder Daily Camera he was driving to work Friday when he spotted the vehicle.

That’s when he jumped in to free her. He says it all happened so fast he almost forgot to take his phone out of his pocket.

Both Salas and the driver are okay.