By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A summer cold front that triggered numerous storms thunderstorms in Colorado on Sunday is now well to our south and east. Cooler air behind the front means Denver and the Front Range will experience an unusually cool day on Monday. Highs temperatures will be in the mid 70s which is just above the “record high minimum” for July 30. In other words, we’ll be close to the lowest high temperature ever recorded on this date.

The vast majority of Colorado will also stay dry on Monday with only a slight chance for a non-severe thunderstorm from the Palmer Divide south and southeast toward Lamar. It should be our first day in more than a week without severe storms somewhere in the state.

Monday’s cooler weather will not last long. We’ll return to the mid 80s on Tuesday and then upper 80s for the first day of August on Wednesday. 90s will be back for Thursday, Friday, and the weekend.

5day Latest Forecast: Unusually Cool Day Behind Summer Cold Front

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Unusually Cool Day Behind Summer Cold Front

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

