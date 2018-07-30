By Michael Spencer

DENVER (CBS4) – Rockies pitcher and Denver native Kyle Freeland is enjoying a very successful sophomore campaign. In his second full season in the big leagues Freeland currently leads the Rockies pitching staff with a 3.13 ERA and has avoided the dreaded “sophomore slump.”

“I’ve just continued to learn,” said Freeland of his success. “That was the biggest part for me going into this second year. Other teams know me and I know other teams.”

Much to the chagrin of Rockies fans Freeland was left off the All-Star team, a slight he says doesn’t bother him.

“It was great to have my name put in that mix,” said Freeland. “We’re not playing to try and make an All-Star team. We’re playing to win a World Series. It was really nice to have my name thrown in with those guys because those are the best of the best.”

While Freeland has yet to get the national attention he deserves, he has become quite the star on social media with Rockies fans who have made the distinction of singling out whether someone is or is not a “Kyle Freeland guy.”

“When I first saw it I didn’t really understand it,” said Freeland. “It’s nice to have a group of people behind myself and the team and pushing the whole “I’m a Kyle Freeland guy thing.”

Freeland stock will likely continue to rise as the Rockies get closer to the postseason. The Rockies are 10 games above .500 for the first time all season and will start a seven-game road trip on Monday when they visit the St. Louis Cardinals.

