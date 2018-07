ST. LOUIS (CBS) – Nolan Arenado hit a grand slam in the fifth inning in St. Louis for the Colorado Rockies.

The homer on Monday night was Arenado’s fifth of his career.

His last grand slam was on Sept. 21, 2016 and it was also against St. Louis.

#Rockies Nolan Arenado with his fifth career grand slam in the fifth inning, his first since Sept. 21, 2016 vs. St. Louis and his first ever on the road. It is the first grand slam ever hit by a Rockies player in St. Louis. — Rockies PR (@RockiesPR) July 31, 2018

All of Arenado’s other grand slams have been at home.

The Rockies currently are tied with the Cardinals 4-4 in the ninth inning.