MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The city of Manitou Springs has come out with its estimate of how much it will cost to fix the damage from flash flooding there a week ago. The flooding caused $1.5 million.

A part of Highway 24 (westbound Manitou Avenue) through the town is currently closed because there are concerns the road could cave in at any time. That part of Manitou Avenue is closed until further notice.

Evacuations were in place on July 23 as muddy water ran through the town and a hailstorm left mounds of hailstones on streets and sidewalks.