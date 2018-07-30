Filed Under:Basalt, Colorado Wildfires, Eagle County, Lake Christine Fire, Local TV, Pitkin County, Wildfires

BASALT, Colo. (CBS4) – The Lake Christine Fire is now 82 percent contained. It’s been burning near Basalt since July 3.

lake christine Firefighters Gain More Containment On Lake Christine Fire

(credit: Nick Blakeslee)

More than 12,500 acres have burned, and three homes were destroyed earlier this month. On Sunday, pre-evacuation notices were lifted.

lake christine fire victims pkg frame 705 Firefighters Gain More Containment On Lake Christine Fire

(credit: CBS)

Crews are expecting isolated chances for afternoon storms and wind speeds around 15 miles per hour.

RELATED: VIDEO: Neil Diamond Sings For Lake Christine Firefighters

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s