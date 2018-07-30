BASALT, Colo. (CBS4) – The Lake Christine Fire is now 82 percent contained. It’s been burning near Basalt since July 3.

More than 12,500 acres have burned, and three homes were destroyed earlier this month. On Sunday, pre-evacuation notices were lifted.

Crews are expecting isolated chances for afternoon storms and wind speeds around 15 miles per hour.

