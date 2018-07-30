Filed Under:Floyd Hill, GoFundMe, Idaho Springs, Interstate 70, Local TV, Martin Mizcles

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) -The family of a truck driver who was badly hurt in a crash on Interstate near Idaho Springs is asking for help.

i 70 rollover victim 10vo transfer frame 84 Family: Father Suffers Brain Injury In Semi Rollover

(credit: CBS)

The rollover crash at Floyd Hill on Wednesday shut down the westbound lanes.

Family: Father Suffers Brain Injury In Semi Rollover

Martin Mizcles (credit: GoFundMe)

The driver, Martin Mizcles, is a father of four. He’s also a school bus driver from Omaha, Nebraska and also works as a trucker in Colorado during the summer.

Family: Father Suffers Brain Injury In Semi Rollover

Mizcles family (credit: GoFundMe)

Mizcles’ family says he suffered a traumatic brain injury and is in the Intensive Care Unit at Saint Anthony’s Hospital.

They set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical bills and travel expenses.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s