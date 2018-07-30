Family: Father Suffers Brain Injury In Semi Rollover

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) -The family of a truck driver who was badly hurt in a crash on Interstate near Idaho Springs is asking for help.

The rollover crash at Floyd Hill on Wednesday shut down the westbound lanes.

The driver, Martin Mizcles, is a father of four. He’s also a school bus driver from Omaha, Nebraska and also works as a trucker in Colorado during the summer.

Mizcles’ family says he suffered a traumatic brain injury and is in the Intensive Care Unit at Saint Anthony’s Hospital.

They set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical bills and travel expenses.