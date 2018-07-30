DENVER (CBS4) – Starting on Wednesday through Sunday, vehicle title and registration services at the DMV will not be available because the agency is updating its computer system.
Those looking to get or update their driver’s license will also have to wait. Those services, in office and online, will be suspended Thursday and Friday.
Drivers can avoid the delay and renew their registration online or at automated kiosks in participating counties.
The new system will allow for faster county-to-county integration and faster transaction processing, as well as additional online services, according to department officials.
New online services include:
• Improved vehicle registration renewal
• Out-of-state emissions extension
• Emissions waiver application
• Generate prior receipts
• Duplicate registration receipt request
• 2 percent rental upload spreadsheet fee estimator
• Document uploading
• Personalized plate request
• Change of address
• New registration
These services will be available Aug. 6 at mydmv.colorado.gov.