Filed Under:Denver Public Schools, Education, Local TV, New Teachers, Tom Boasberg

By Stan Bush

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public Schools is touting their new crop of educators as the most diverse group of hires in recent memory.

city pool kdvr 07 30 2018 frame 19168 DPS Plan Comes To Fruition As More Teachers Of Color Join The Ranks

(credit: CBS)

The district has hired 730 new educators, which is down 13 percent from the previous year, but 30 percent are teachers of color, according to DPS.

“It is exciting to see that our efforts over the past few years to attract more educators of color are coming to fruition,” said outgoing DPS Superintendent Tom Boasberg. “We have worked very hard to the increase the diversity of our new teachers because we know the importance of teacher diversity for the education of our students.”

Nearly two-thirds of the new educators come from other school districts around the country, while the others are working in education for the first time.

jared lewis DPS Plan Comes To Fruition As More Teachers Of Color Join The Ranks

CBS4’s Stan Bush interviews Jared Lewis. (credit: CBS)

“Something I’m excited to be a part of is to have students who maybe don’t feel like they have that voice or that understanding of an adult in their life who can say they understand what to do,” said Jared Lewis, a new student counselor at Northfield High School. “It’s yelling ‘We’re safe.’ However you identify you can go to school and no matter what you wear or how you identify you feel safe and that’s one of the most important aspects of going to school.”

city pool kdvr 07 30 2018 frame 20345 DPS Plan Comes To Fruition As More Teachers Of Color Join The Ranks

(credit: CBS)

The new educators are now taking last minute training to prepare for the upcoming school year. Classes at DPS schools start in two weeks.

Stan Bush is a general assignment reporter at CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 10. Read his bio and follow him on Twitter @StanBushTV.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s