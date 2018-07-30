By Michael Abeyta

DENVER (CBS4) – Ted Cleveland has owned his Denver home for 30 years, and he’s replaced the sidewalk adjacent to it before.

“But that was many years ago,” he said. “This flagstone tends to break.”

Now, because of a new city program he might have to pay out of pocket to replace some or all of it again. It’s a bill he’s not looking forward to.

“The sidewalk is a very expensive proposition.”

As part of the Neighborhood Sidewalk Repair Program, Denver Public Works will inspect sidewalks in the city in August. They will notify property owners if they have damage to the sidewalk in front of their house. If they do, they will have 45 days to repair it.

If they don’t repair it, the city will repair it for them and send them the bill. For people like Ted that could be a huge burden.

“I’m retired. I’m on a fixed income. I just absolutely could not replace the whole thing. I could repair,” Cleveland said.

Jessica Vargas, the program coordinator for Walk Denver, an organization leading the charge for more walkability in the city, says even though she doesn’t think homeowners should be responsible for fixing the sidewalk in front of their homes, this is a big step toward making the city more “walkable.”

“We certainly are very excited to see a program like this that have been thoughtful about,” she said.

In the meantime, Cleveland is just waiting for his inspection so he can figure out his next move. No matter what, he is going to get he work done.

“You have to do what you have to do.”

Michael Abeyta is a 4th generation Coloradan and a Multimedia Journalist for CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 5 & 6. He is on Twitter! Follow him @AbeytaCBS4.