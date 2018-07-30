By Karen Morfitt

There is concern in Denver that a portion of the city’s population is missing out on housing opportunities because of the source of their income, whether it be housing vouchers or other governmental assistance programs. The Denver City Council is now considering a ban on that type of discrimination.

DENVER (CBS4) – It took years before Mary Anne Thompson was finally able to get a permanent address.

“I filled out 26 applications,” Thompson said.

She says her applications for apartments were consistently denied because of how she planned to pay for it: using Section 8 housing vouchers and old age pension.

“Money is money right? If it’s legal and verifiable, why do they differentiate?” she said.

Because of Thompson’s own experience, she’s supporting the Denver City Council’s proposed ban on source of income discrimination.

“Folks with disabilities being turned away from renting, people with vouchers. We have also had people who because of child support income and student loans got turned away,” said Councilwoman Robin Kniech, who sponsored the measure.

The council’s calls for public input in a meeting Monday night were met largely by landlords and property managers who strongly oppose. They say the ban would limit their authority.

“If I can’t run my own business and choose my own tenants with all the financial (burdens imposed on me) already then I can sell my properties. I don’t have to affordable housing in Denver,” one landlord testified.

“This is not a source of income issue for apartment owners it’s a cost issue for us,” another said.

While owners believe it would keep them from offering affordable options, Thompson thinks it would create more opportunity.

“It would open up doors for a lot of people,” she said.

The penalty for a landlord under the current proposal would be a fine of up to $5,000 after a full investigation.

Karen Morfitt joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2013. She covers a variety of stories in and around the Denver metro area. Connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter @karenmorfitt or email her tips.