By Michael Spencer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Day three was an active day on the injury front at Broncos Training Camp in Englewood.

Garett Bolles was carted off during team drills and walked gingerly into the locker room under his own power. Vance Joseph says Bolles took a shot to the chin and was being evaluated for a concussion. Cyrus Kouandjio filled in for Bolles after his injury.

Linebacker Brandon Marshall left practice later in the morning with what Joseph called a “wrist injury.” Joseph indicated that the injury was not serious.

PHOTO GALLERY: 2018 Broncos Training Camp: Day 3

Tight end Jeff Heuerman missed practice as well. Heuerman is dealing with a slight knee injury.

The offense continues to get rave reviews from the defense with Domata Peko comparing Case Keenum to Packers legend Brett Favre, and Todd Davis saying the offense has a different “swag” about them this year then in years past.

The Broncos practiced in “shells” which is helmet and shoulder pads but no leg pads. They’ll be in full pads on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.