By Michael Spencer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Broncos began day three of training camp on Monday morning. The team was in shells, shoulder pads but no leg pads, for practice. They will be in full pads for the first time on Tuesday.

LB Josey Jewell and WR Kenny Bell were again held out of practice. Neither player has participated in practice this training camp. Both guys are dealing with what Vance Joseph called “minor” hamstring issues.

Garrett Bolles was carted off the field after being hit in the chin. He’s being evaluated for a concussion.

Brandon Marshall was also taken off the field with a wrist injury

Cornerback Marcus Rios, tight end Jeff Heuerman and wide receiver Corey Brown were also held out of practice. Brown missed Sunday’s practice after hitting his head in the weight room. No word yet on why Heuerman and Rios did not participate.

