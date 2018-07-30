  • CBS4On Air

Buford, Cabin Lake Fire, Rio Blanco County, Seven Lakes Lodge, White River National Forest, Wildfires

BUFORD, Colo. (CBS4) – A new wildfire has flared up on Colorado’s Western Slope. The Cabin Lake Fire is threatening homes in Buford and has forced the evacuation of Seven Lakes Lodge.

cabin lake fire Wind Whips Cabin Lake Fire Near Buford, Lodge Evacuated

(credit: Rio Blanco County)

Emergency phone notifications went out to residents in Buford, which is located east of Meeker in Rio Blanco County. So far no structures have been lost.

Officials with the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s office wrote on their Facebook page that the fire is growing amid hot, dry and breezy conditions.

The burn area is currently believed to be more than 200 acres, according to officials.

Some areas in the White River National Forest are closed due to the fire.

