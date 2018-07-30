BUFORD, Colo. (CBS4) – A new wildfire has flared up on Colorado’s Western Slope. The Cabin Lake Fire is threatening homes in Buford and has forced the evacuation of Seven Lakes Lodge.

Emergency phone notifications went out to residents in Buford, which is located east of Meeker in Rio Blanco County. So far no structures have been lost.

Officials with the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s office wrote on their Facebook page that the fire is growing amid hot, dry and breezy conditions.

The burn area is currently believed to be more than 200 acres, according to officials.

Some areas in the White River National Forest are closed due to the fire.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.