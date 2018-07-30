Filed Under:Aurora, Aurora Police, Iola Street, Local TV, Montview Boulevard

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police responded to a home near East Montview Boulevard and Iola Street early Monday morning. They say someone broke into the home.

Officer-involved shooting on East Montview Blvd. (credit: CBS)

When they arrived, officers say they heard gunshots and were approached by a man with a gun. That’s when officers shot at that man who later died at the hospital.

Investigators later found another man who was shot and killed inside the home. It’s not clear what happened between the two men.

“We are dealing with several people involved in this incident. If there’s somebody, maybe witnesses that we haven’t spoken to, we’re definitely asking for them to give us a call,” said Kenneth Forrest, a spokesman with Aurora police.

Neighbors tell CBS4 the suspect kicked down the victim’s door while he was naked. They say the victim is a man in his 60s. They also say a young girl witnessed everything and ran across the street to get help.

